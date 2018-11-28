Did Jimmy Butler Prefer the Knicks as a Trade Destination?

Life is good for Philadelphia 76ers star forward, Jimmy Butler. Finally, after spending months of begging, and refusing to get along with his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler was moved to the Sixers in a trade that involved Dario Saric, and Robert Covington. Both players of which, were key to the 76ers’ “process.”

Many were skeptical about the trade at first, as Butler’s locker room character was in question. Fast forward a few weeks though, and Jimmy Butler loves his time in Philly so far. Was it always his desire to play in Philadelphia, though? It’s tough to tell. Honestly, the Sixers haven’t been so lucky in the past with acquiring superstars.

After their season ended in the second round of the playoffs last year, both the players and the head coach, Brett Brown mentioned in their final pressers of the season that they believe the Sixers are one or two-star veterans away from becoming serious contenders. There weren’t many options available, but there were options, nonetheless.

Unfortunatley, the Sixers ran into some issues with their front office image though. While Markelle Fultz had one of the most strange situations for a rookie ever, their former general manager Bryan Colangelo and his wife had a problem with creating fake Twitter accounts to bad mouth the team he was currently managing at the time.

When all of the dark issues behind the scenes came to light, the Sixers were no longer a top-destination for big-named free agents. So, when Jimmy Butler was telling the Timberwolves that he wanted to be traded, the Philadelphia 76ers wasn’t his ideal landing spot. Apparently, Butler had his eyes set on the New York Knicks.

Butler Wanted the Knicks?

Let the past be the past, Sixers fans. Luckily, Butler had to play for the Sixers as the Timberwolves denied all other trades. And a rare occasion happened since both trades ended up working out exceptionally well for both teams. Jimmy Butler might’ve wanted the New York Knicks before, but he definitely isn’t complaining about ending up in Philly.

“I don’t know,” Butler said, “and to tell you the truth, I don’t even talk about the trade no more, because I’m here, and I’m loving it here – All of that is in the past. So I leave it just there.”

Butler wouldn’t precisely deny the mere rumors of wanting to land in New York, but at this point in time, he isn’t concerned about it at all. After all, the Sixers are currently sitting comfortably in third place while the Knicks are a cool eleven games back from first place with a record of 7-15. Would Jimmy Butler fit in better with New York? We will never know, for now at least. But it honestly doesn’t even matter right now, as Butler is thriving in his role with the Sixers.