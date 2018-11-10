Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup After Jimmy Butler Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers opted to move “The Process” along a bit faster than most expected on Saturday. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed, the Sixers struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire disgruntled All-Star Jimmy Butler. The deal was a big one and shakes the landscape of the Eastern Conference as a whole.

It also drastically changes the team’s roster and starting lineup moving forward. As Charania revealed, the trade will send Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick to Minnesota.

Sources: Philadelphia's Jerryd Bayless has also been traded to Minnesota as part of Jimmy Butler deal. Covington/Saric/Bayless/2022 2nd for Butler and Patton. https://t.co/qSvFzjG5BU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

With the Sixers set to boast a new-look starting group and roster as a whole, let’s take a look at how the team looks moving forward. We’ll evaluate the projected starting lineup as well as the depth behind it.

76ers Projected Starting Lineup & Roster With Jimmy Butler

*Notates expected starter

C: Joel Embiid*, Amir Johnson, Justin Patton

F: Jimmy Butler*, Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden

F: JJ Redick*, Wilson Chandler

SG: Markelle Fultz*, Landry Shamet, Furkan Korkmaz

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

I’ll be honest, there are a lot of ways this can go. As you can see, I listed two forward spots because it’s likely the Sixers play quite a bit of small-ball moving forward. Obviously, there’s a chance coach Brett Brown could opt to do something like starting Wilson Chandler at power forward when he’s off his minute restriction. He could even move Mike Muscala into the first five in order to keep JJ Redick as the primary scorer off the bench.

Regardless, the Sixers have plenty of options when it comes to their starting lineup and how to approach it moving forward. With a player of Butler’s talent coming to town, it’ll almost certainly take a bit of time for things to get sorted out. That fact alone is likely one reason why Philly chose to make this deal as early in the season as they did.

Time will tell, but this starting lineup could look drastically different over the coming days.

