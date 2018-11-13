Jimmy Butler Trade: Dates of Sixers vs. Timberwolves Games

The Philadelphia 76ers struck the deal many fans hoped they would but very few believed would actually happen. On Saturday, they finalized a trade to bring Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler to town in exchange for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick.

The deal grabbed plenty of attention, but not nearly as much as we’ll see the first time Butler faces his former team. It was an offseason loaded with drama between Butler and the Timberwolves, so when the Sixers and Timberwolves meet, there’s bound to be fireworks. When evaluating the schedule of Butler’s new team, there are two meetings ahead which the All-Star guard surely has circled.

Tuesday, January 15: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (NBATV)

Saturday, March 30: at Minnesota Timberwolves (NBATV)

It looks like we’re getting both matchups on NBATV, but the second one draws the most intrigue for a few reasons. Not only will it be played in Minnesota, but it’s one of the Sixers’ final games of the season, so quite a bit could be on the line for both teams.

Jimmy Butler’s Impact on 76ers

Philly never hid the fact that they wanted a third star to pair up with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. With this deal, they got just that and a player who helps to make them a force in the Eastern Conference. Although the Sixers missed on LeBron James last offseason and wouldn’t fork over enough to acquire Kawhi Leonard via trade, Butler is an ideal fit with this team.

While losing Covington and Saric is tough, Butler will replace their scoring without question. Covington, who’s an All-NBA defender, was arguably the biggest loss in the short term, but Butler’s defense should help cover that in a big way. Time will tell, but if the 76ers sign Butler to a long-term extension this offseason, they may be big winners of this deal.

