Jimmy Butler Chartered Private Flight for Tyus Jones to See Brother’s Duke Debut

Jimmy Butler might not want to be a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s not willing to help a teammate and friend out. While Tyus Jones’ brother Tre was set to make his collegiate debut with the Duke Blue Devils, the Timberwolves guard was doing his all to see it live. Unfortunately, that plan apparently wasn’t working out as Jones had a tough time getting a flight.

Until Butler stepped in and helped out.

As The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski revealed, Butler chartered a private flight for Jones to make sure he saw his brother’s first collegiate game.

UK v. Duke in Indy tonight. Tyus was looking for a flight from LA to see his brother Tre's first game. Couldn't get one to work. Jimmy Butler heard him and chartered a private jet for the two of them. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

Krawczynski expanded on the situation further, revealing Butler was unable to make it but let Jones take the plane by himself.

Butler has always been very fond of Tyus. Came through for him tonight. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 7, 2018

After the news came out, Tyus was interviewed during the Duke game at a break in their high-profile opening-night matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. As ESPN shows, the Timberwolves young guard had nothing but praise for Butler.

Jimmy Butler loaned Tyus Jones a plane to watch his little brother's first game as a Blue Devil … NBD. pic.twitter.com/kpSnBWCSae — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2018

“That’s my guy, that’s my guy. Very selfless. He was actually supposed to be here, something came up, but he told me to go anyways. It was nice of him.” Jones said of Butler.

Jimmy Butler’s Stance With Timberwolves

There’s almost no chance the Timberwolves don’t deal Butler sooner than later it seems. Or if they opt not to do so, they’ll simply lose him this offseason. The choice is theirs, but as the days roll on, the more Butler’s trade value falls. As the NBA’s trade deadline gets closer, it’ll result in teams being willing to give up less while they potentially opt to wait for free agency and the offseason.

Recently, the All-Star guard has started to sit out various games, seemingly to avoid risking his own health prior to being dealt. Whether or not a deal happens is a looming question, but we’re all playing the wait-and-see game.

