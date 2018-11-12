Jimmy Garoppolo Injury: When Will 49ers QB Return to Play Again?

San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a season-ending injury earlier this year. The Niners quarterback suffered a torn ACL, and is targeting a return by training camp of next season. If Nick Mullens continues to play well, the 49ers could have a bit of dilemma on their hands.

Garoppolo is the team’s quarterback of the future, so the decision centers around Mullens. Solid backup quarterbacks are hard to find, but the team could find trade value in dealing Mullens to a quarterback-needy team this offseason. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about Mullens’ development since stepping into the starting role per Niners Nation.

Real good. Like I said last week, Nick’s a machine with every opportunity he gets. He is out there, he is dialed in. He takes advantage of every opportunity. Showed some clips earlier in the week of where he was last year on this exact date on a Wednesday, whatever that date was. We were running a play on the field and it wasn’t him getting the rep because he was at middle-third safety and I was showing him. I was like, ‘How did you get better that day?’ Then, there were clips of him after practice throwing that clip on air. Then, the next clip was a year later to the day and we were running the same play but he was actually playing quarterback instead of safety, or not on a field by himself throwing to air. He always finds a way to get work and he works the same way every day. I’m sure it’s a lot more fun for him and better work that he’s got the other 10 guys out there he’s going to be working with on Monday.

Garoppolo Is Expected to Return for the 2019 NFL Season

Unfortunately video looks like a left ACL injury for #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Takes a long step and tries to change direction but knee buckled into valgus. If confirmed, reconstruction and hopefully a return in time for the start of next regular season. pic.twitter.com/h26StmWl5m — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) September 23, 2018

According to NFL.com, Garoppolo underwent successful surgery on his left knee to repair his ACL on October 3. San Francisco is optimistic Garoppolo can begin some light work during offseason OTA’s, and the Niners quarterback is expected to make a full recovery by the time the 2019 season rolls around.

“I’m hoping that he’ll be able to get into OTAs and do some noncontact stuff with throwing the ball and everything,” Shanahan said per ESPN. “It’s always a little bit better when you’re dealing with a quarterback and stuff as opposed to other positions, because you can get them in hopefully in 7-on-7 drills a little bit early and things like that, which helps those guys get involved a lot faster.”

San Francisco has Mullens under contract through 2019. According to Spotrac, Mullens made $395,290 this season and $570,000 in 2019. Shanahan spoke about his development philosophy when it comes to Mullens and the other quarterbacks on the roster.

“Yeah. I hope every player has feedback,” Shanahan said per Niners Nation. “A lot of guys don’t really have feedback until they go out and rep it. It’s more, Wednesday you put a ton of stuff in. They kind of just sit there in a room like this. We get up and diagram it, show clips of it, they try to soak it all in. You go out and walk through it, come back in, have lunch, talk to you guys. Then, you go out for a practice and you rep it. Then, you talk about it but not too much because you just want them to play it, see how it is and then you come in and you watch the film. That’s where I sit with the quarterbacks and Rich and we talk about every play and what happened at practice today. ‘Do you need to rep this again later in the week? Do you not like this? Why don’t you like it? You’re right, it sucks. Let’s take this out. Or, no, we got the wrong look. Let’s try it again tomorrow and show you something different.’”

According to Injury Insight, the typical timeline for a pro athlete to return from a torn ACL is 10 months which would put Garoppolo returning at the June or July mark. Injury Insight explains why the Niners would be wise not to rush Garoppolo back.