WATCH: John Wall Calls out Wizards Fans on NSFW Instagram Live

If you’re one of those fans who believes NBA players and other professional athletes should spend the bulk of their downtime in the gym, you may want to turn away. During a NSFW Instagram Live posted by Washington Wizards guard John Wall, he made sure to call out fans who have this mentality.

Per Bleacher Report NBA:

John Wall really doesn't care what the fans think 😂 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/xEWhQ8qU4X — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 8, 2018

As you can see, Wall also mentions partying which was apparently asked by someone watching the feed. Wall responded by asking: “what? not supposed to party once in a blue while? What the f***?”

