Report: Raiders WR Jordy Nelson Retiring From NFL

The Oakland Raiders went out of their way to convince wide receiver Jordy Nelson to come to the Bay Area this offseason. Following his release from the Green Bay Packers, the only stop he made on his free agency tour was in Oakland before eventually signing with Jon Gruden’s team. Apparently, his stint with the team will be short-lived, as he’s set to call it a career following the Raiders’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

This was first reported by Chris Reed of Silver & Black Today and CBS Sports Radio’s Scott Gulbransen:

Just heard Jordy Nelson will be retiring tomorrow.https://t.co/RElA8oPWTZ — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) November 12, 2018

Nelson’s release from the Packers was somewhat surprising, considering he had been one of Aaron Rodgers’ go-to targets throughout his career. The 33-year-old receiver spent nine seasons in Green Bay, totaling 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. During his eight-game stretch with the Raiders, Nelson has caught just 25 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns.

But with the Raiders sitting at 1-8 on the season and in the midst of a full-blown rebuild, it seems Nelson may prefer to call it a career.

Jordy Nelson’s Superb Packers Career

The Pro Bowl receiver had three seasons with double-digit touchdowns and four with 1,250-plus yards. Each of these came in an impressive five-year span from 2011 to 2016 (he missed 2015 due to injury).

Nelson was named Second-Team All-Pro in 2014, a season in which he caught 98 passes for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 following a torn ACL which cost him the entire previous season.

It seemed Nelson never wanted to leave the Packers in the first place. So much so that Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported former teammate James Jones said he nearly took a low-ball offer.

“I’m not going to say what they offered him, but they really, really low-balled him,” Jones said. “It wasn’t even anything you would consider. Even with all that, he was still considering taking it.”

Nelson was loyal to the Packers, so heading to a new team at this point in his career couldn’t be an easy move. If he does indeed retire, he’ll go down as one of the most well-respected wideouts in Green Bay history.

