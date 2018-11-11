AC Milan vs Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Coming off a tough defeat to Manchester United in Champions League, Serie A leaders Juventus return to league play Sunday for an important matchup against AC Milan at the San Siro.

For those in the United States looking to watch, the match is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts most Serie A matches every week.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games–including AC Milan vs Juventus–that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Preview

Juventus have topped the Serie A table in seven consecutive seasons, so it’s no surprise to see the Biaconeri in that same position once again this year. But since acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, they’ve been establishing dominant in league play, going undefeated–10-1-0–with a plus-16 goal differential through 11 matches.

Ronaldo has been his typically influential self, racking up seven goals and five assists in those 11 games. Mario Mandzukic has added an efficient four goals and two assists in eight appearances, while Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Federico Bernadeschi have all tacked on a pair of goals.

Sunday’s match at the San Siro, though, marks Juventus’ most difficult test of the young season.

AC Milan, who sit fourth on the table, are undefeated–4-1-0–in five Serie A home matches this season, though with wins over Roma, Chievo, Sampdoria and Genoa, it certainly hasn’t been the most formidable competition. Still, led by the fantastic attacking duo of Gonzalo Higuain (who is fit to face his parent club after missing Thursday’s Europa League match against Real Betis) and Suso, AC Milan have scored at least two goals in every home match and are tied for third in the league with 21 goals, so they should give Juventus’ stingy defense a good test on Sunday.

A win for Juve would put them six points clear of Napoli through 12 matches, while AC Milan, who haven’t finished Top-4 since 2011-12, are currently locked in a battle with Lazio for fourth, so any kind of positive result against the defending champions would be massive.

Juventus has won the last five head-to-head matchups against AC Milan, including a 2-0 triumph at the San Siro last season.