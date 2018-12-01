Kansas City Chiefs Release Kareem Hunt After Video Surfaces Showing Him Kick A Woman; Hunt Releases A Statement

The Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Kareem Hunt. A video surfaced showing the 23-year-old kicking a woman.

Hunt had previously spoken with the Chiefs about the incident, and per an official statement from the team, the Elyria, Ohio native lied about his involvement and/or actions.

The video made its way around the internet on Friday. You can see it below:

Hunt issued his own statement after the video and reaction to it started to roll in:

Hunt’s wishes to move on will be granted, but probably not the way he wanted them to. Apparently, the events on the video took place in February, and according to reports, no one in the NFL office had been able to obtain a copy of the video–though it seems they were aware something questionable had taken place.

There are no indications at this point about what future Hunt will have in the NFL after this, but if prior incidents are any indication, you can bet any signing of Hunt–even after he serves an NFL suspension–will be met with heavy resistance from some fans.

On the football field, Hunt will be replaced by backup RB Spencer Ware. The four-year veteran has had some notable success already this season. He has rushed for 124 yards on just 22 carries with one TD. Last season as Hunt’s primary backup, Ware nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground. The 27-year-old racked up 921 rushing yards with 3 TD’s in 14 games.

Ware is expected to step right in as starter with Hunt’s departure.

Hunt was a breakout star in his rookie season last year. He led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards and scored 11 total TDs. Through 11 games this season, he’d already scored 14 times and rushed for 824 yards with a 4.6 yards per carry average. None of that matters at this point with Hunt’s off-the-field actions drastically overshadowing anything he could do on the gridiron.