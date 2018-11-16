Kat Moller: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kat Moller was tragically killed Thursday, November 15, during a racing accident at Sebring International Speedway in Florida. The 24-year-old jet dragster driver had been racing for Larsen Motorsports for the past five years. The jet-powered car she was driving was capable of reaching speeds faster than 300 miles per hour.

Moller crashed during an exhibition run at the track. A witness, identified as Mark Silver, told Dragzine.com that in the final stretch, the parachute on Moller’s dragster did not deploy. “After crossing the cones, I saw her swerve all the way into the right lane, then she appeared to hit the right lane wall.”

The CEO of Larsen Motorsports, Chris Larsen, wrote on Facebook, “Kat has been part of our racing family for 5 years and we cannot begin to express our sorrow.” The crash is under investigation.

1. Kat Moller Posted on Facebook Hours Before the Crash, Expressing Her Excitement to be Racing at Sebring For the First Time in her Career

2. Moller Began Drag Racing at Age 11 & Started Racing Professionally in 2014

3. Moller Grew Up Around Racing in Sarasota, Florida; Both Her Father & Brother Compete

Kat Moller was born June 15, 1994, in Sarasota, Florida. It could be said that she was born to race, being surrounded by the sport.

her father, Tom Moller, used to race competitively. She wrote on Facebook that her father raced at Sebring International Raceway during the 90s. He now owns a body shop called Corvettes West, according to Auto Week.

Moller’s brother, Thomas, also loves to get behind the wheel. He races drift cars.

4. Moller Earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering & Attended Graduate School at Florida Tech

As much as Kat Moller loved racing, she was equally committed to pursuing her education. She managed to complete college without slowing down on the competitive circuit.

Moller earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Florida in Tampa, according to her Facebook page. She was also working toward a master’s degree from Florida Tech.

5. Kat Moller Listed Chicken Fingers, Cats & Batman Among Her Favorite Things

Kat Moller had been part of the team at Larsen Motorsports for five years. She listed some of her favorite things on the team’s website.

Moller was a big cat person. She joked that “yes I am that crazy cat lady!” Her own cat’s name was Girzzabella. Moller also liked zebras. She described that she slept on a “pillow pet named Zeb the Zebra.”

She appeared to have the same affection for Batman. She wrote in all caps on the website that she “LOVES Batman” and that the Batman theme music was her favorite song.

Moller’s favorite foods were chicken fingers and french fries. She said that if she had not pursued racing, she would have become an engineer.