WATCH: Hornets’ Kemba Walker Does Michael Jordan Shrug After Wild 3-Pointer

Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker had a career game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. And thanks to a clutch late 3-pointer which he banked in, the team was able to push the game to overtime. The bucket was also Walker’s 56th point, which built on a career-high for the Hornets star.

The shot was simply incredible, and after he drained it, Walker gave some love to Hornets owner Michael Jordan by dropping the infamous MJ shrug, courtesy of Def Pen Hoops.

KEMBA WALKER WITH A NEW CAREER-HIGH 56 POINTS AND HE SHRUGS DOWN THE COURT 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7f90KElpn3 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 18, 2018

Walker wasn’t done there either, as he hit the 60-point mark with under one minute remaining in overtime. Arguably the most incredible part of his performance is the fact that Walker managed to shoot over 60 percent from the field (61.8) even while attempting 34 shots.

Unfortunately, it was newly-acquired Jimmy Butler who ruined the huge night of the Hornets guard by draining a last-second 3-pointer for the win.

Kemba Walker’s Previous Highest-High in Points

As StatMuse shows, Walker tallied 52 points in a game against the Utah Jazz back on January 18, 2016. That game was a 124-119 victory for the Hornets and Walker shot 16-33 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc in that game. For good measure, he also added nine rebounds and eight assists in the exceptional performance.

Walker has had some superb performances in his NBA career, but it’s hard to argue one will come close to this 60-point showing. It’s unfortunate the Hornets weren’t able to hold on and get the win, but the 28-year-old guard is playing the best basketball of his career right now. The arrow is pointing up, and the Hornets look far better than many expected them to this season.

