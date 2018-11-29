Dwayne Johnson Helped WWE’s Ken Shamrock Do Something Big

Ken Shamrock had a successful career in the WWE from 1997-99. Shamrock is remembered fondly while as the holder of the Intercontinental Championship belt.

His time around The Rock was also legendary!

“Working with him, I became a better wrestler because there was so much knowledge from his father, from the family, and from him that I was able to pick up through wrestling,” Ken Shamrock told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Remember that time in 1998 when Vince McMahon picked a fight with The Rock?

McMahon made a stipulation saying if the Rock doesn’t win the Intercontinental Championship from Ken Shamrock, he will lose his future WWE Championship Match.

Shamrock remembers it all!

Shamrock didn’t end there. “His mic skills, the way he played his character, I got to learn quite a bit in that area from him by working with him,” Shamrock said on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.