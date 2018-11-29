Dwayne Johnson Helped WWE’s Ken Shamrock Do Something Big

Ken Shamrock had a successful career in the WWE from 1997-99. Shamrock is remembered fondly while as the holder of the Intercontinental Championship belt.
His time around The Rock was also legendary!
“Working with him, I became a better wrestler because there was so much knowledge from his father, from the family, and from him that I was able to pick up through wrestling,” Ken Shamrock told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.
Remember that time in 1998 when Vince McMahon picked a fight with The Rock?
McMahon made a stipulation saying if the Rock doesn’t win the Intercontinental Championship from Ken Shamrock, he will lose his future WWE Championship Match.
Shamrock remembers it all!
Shamrock didn’t end there. “His mic skills, the way he played his character, I got to learn quite a bit in that area from him by working with him,” Shamrock said on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.
“He was a tremendous talent. You see him now in the movies. He was definitely one of those gems. I got to be able to work a program with him for a year or so and that was precious times. You get opportunities like that, you have to learn. You got to be grabbing things from these people. I don’t care how good you become in anything, you always are going to learn. You should always be trying to learn. I was really blessed to have those opportunities. The Rock was definitely one of my highlights to be able to work with him in the ring and learn from him.”
