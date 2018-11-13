WATCH: Kevin Durant Has a Very Strange Warmup Routine

The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. As the Warriors continue to roll through their competition, the Clippers are going to have their hands full on Monday, despite the fact that the Warriors will be without Steph Curry. No Curry? No problem. Just remember, injuries don’t do too much to a team that’s still loaded up with guys like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Speaking of Kevin Durant, have you seen his pregame routine while warming up? It’s quite strange. It’s unclear if this is actually Durant’s routine, but he made it a thing on Monday night ahead of their matchup with the Clippers. As the Warriors were doing their practical shootaround before the crowd arrived, Durant decided to do some strange spin moved before taking a shot. Check it out.

What Is Durant Doing?

As you can see, Durant engaged in a rather strange workout before the matchup. It’s not new for Warriors players to go wild with their pregame workouts. After all, Curry used to take jump shots from the tunnel. But the whole spin move routine from Durant is just puzzling. And the best part about the video was that nobody seemed to think it was an odd motion before shooting the ball. Obviously, nobody had any idea as to what Durant is doing.

It’s tough to judge him though, considering how well he’s playing for the Warriors. As he’s averaging 26-points-per-game, along with 6.5 RPG, and 7.2 RPG, Durant clearly hasn’t backtracked at all since last season. So, we can make fun of his cyclone spin move all we want during his warmups, but his routines clearly work out. I guess you can have all of the fun that you want when you are the best team in the Western Conference year after year.