Kevin Durant is Catching Flak on Twitter…Again

It broke recently that Kevin Durant will be fined $25,000 by the league after a spat with a fan.

In a recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, Durant stepped off the court during stoppage time to tell a fan to “Watch the f–king game and shut the f–k up,” in response to the fan heckling him.

The Warriors forward was given the news of the fine while on Chris Haynes’s podcast. You can watch the clip below.

For those interested, Kevin Durant’s reaction as I break the news of his $25,000 fine right in front of him. Also, his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1rWgkZV3Kb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2018

“More fans should understand what that means,” Durant said after Haynes commented on the fine. “Grown men can’t come to a game and heckle grown men. That’s corny. That’s weak. You coming to a game to heckle a grown man. ‘You soft! You weak! Draymond this, Draymond that. You a bi–h.’ Like, you’re going to sleep as a grown man doing that to another person.”

Twitter Reacts to Durant’s Self Defense

Well, Twitter wasn’t having any of Durant’s comments in defense of what he did. Since his response, there’s only been more heckling of the former MVP–just online this time.

Most of it follows the typical script: Kevin Durant joined an already-successful team to get a few easy championships, references to his burner social media accounts, etc. Take a look:

Jason Williams went the “burner account” route:

Keep in mind this is being said by a man who made fake accounts in order to defend himself on twitter https://t.co/gAmJcbmLz3 — Jason Williams (@AstroRocket) November 21, 2018

While Houston Rockets reporter Ben DuBose pointed out KD’s alleged bandwagoning:

But a former MVP in his prime joining a 73-win juggernaut isn't weak? https://t.co/oUyQBlI6JM — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) November 21, 2018

Durant’s often been called out for pettiness, and this fan went as far as to dub him the King of Petty:

And this is coming from Kevin Durant…the King of Petty. — Joey (@i_am_joey) November 21, 2018

All of this comes as the Warriors are struggling through the worst losing streak of the Steve Kerr era as the team has been forced to reckon with its identity through Steph Curry’s absence and all of the Draymond/KD beef.

Say what you want about Durant, he’s still the second-best player in the league and whichever team he ends up with will be much better for it. That being said, his recent behavior doesn’t help his reputation.

Colin Cowherd, host of FS1 show “The Herd” recently made the accusation that Durant is “the most sensitive star ever,” to which Durant also responded via Instagram comment saying, “Media doing psychoanalysis…what a time.”

There’s seemingly no end to the drama coming out of the Warriors right now, but they’re still the team to beat.

The Warriors and Durant will face his old team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, tonight at Oracle Arena at 7:30 pm PST.

READ NEXT: After Cryptic Tweet, Terry Rozier Insists He Doesn’t Want to Get Traded