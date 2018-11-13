Kevin Love’s Girlfriend, Kate Bock, Rocks a One-Piece Bathing Suit Like No Other

Kevin Love’s girlfriend, Kate Bock, is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, so it’s no surprise that she looks great in a bathing suit. Back in 2013, Bock was named Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year. The West Vancouver native isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body and frequently posts photos wearing bikinis, bathing suits, crop tops, and even a jacket or two with nothing underneath.

In recent days, Bock announced that she’d be heading to Miami on November 17 to take part in Sports Illustrated’s celebrity soccer match. The mag has partnered with Best Buddies and The Little Lighthouse for the event. Bock shared a photo of herself in a red one-piece bathing suit to promote the event and put the details in the caption. You can check out the post below.

Earlier this month, Bock shared another one-piece swimsuit photo, reminiscing about warmer weather. In the pic, Bock is wearing a dark-hued swimsuit, leaning against a counter, and looking over her shoulder whilst holding on to a pair of sunglasses. Although the photo was taken indoors, it gives off a warm vibe, which is exactly what Bock was going for, judging by her caption.

“On cold dark grey mornings like this I’m missing hanging in my bikini rather than all the layers of clothing I can put on at once,” she captioned the sexy snap, which you can see below.

Bock has done plenty more than just model in a bathing suit, of course. But most of her work has her stationed in New York or traveling to another destination for a photoshoot. As you can probably imagine, having a long distance relationship can be a challenge, but Bock and Love make it work, despite their respective hectic schedules.

“Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun,” she told Sports Illustrated in 2017.

And there was that one time that the two got to work together. Back in 2016, Bock and Love both did a spread for Banana Republic, which made spending time together that much more fun!

