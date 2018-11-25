Patrick Mahomes Tweets to Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury Amid Firing Reports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together an incredible collegiate career at Texas Tech. That success came while playing under Kliff Kingsbury, the man who’s led the Red Raiders since the 2013 season. Unfortunately, it seems his tenure with the team has come to an end.

As Joe Reinagel of KENS 5 reported, Texas Tech is set to fire Kingsbury from his role as head coach of the team.

Im hearing from a reliable source that Kliff Kingsbury is out at Texas Tech. — Joe Reinagel (@JoeKENS5) November 24, 2018

After the news came down, Mahomes was one of the first people to react on social media, sending a strong message to Kingsbury.

Thank you @TTUKingsbury for everything you have done for me and Texas Tech University! You believed in me when very few people did and helped me become the quarterback and person i am today! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 24, 2018

Over his six years leading the Red Raiders, Kingsbury has posted a 35-39 record and was ranked on three separate occasions. The highest ranking came back in the 2013 season when Texas Tech was No. 10 in the country at one point. During that season, they went 8-5 and won the Holiday Bowl.

Expectations were high for the team in both 2017 and 2018, as they were ranked in the top-25 at various points. After finishing at 6-7 last year following a bowl game loss, the finished this season at 5-7. The team’s final loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday may have sealed his fate, as it was Texas Tech’s fifth-straight loss to finish the year.

Patrick Mahomes’ College Success

Mahomes put up exceptional numbers over his three-year tenure with the Red Raiders. Over 32 games, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 845 yards and 22 additional scores.

His junior season in 2016 was eye-opening, to put it lightly. Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards that season with 41 touchdowns while tossing just 10 interceptions. He also tacked on an additional 12 rushing scores, good for 53 total touchdowns on the season. His play impressed so much that it led to the Chiefs trading up in the first round in order to select him No. 10 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

