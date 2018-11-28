Markelle Fultz Shoulder: Korver, JR Smith Trade Rumors

Getty Images Markelle Fultz passing the ball off.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard, Markelle Fultz saw shoulder specialists this week in New York.

Fultz, the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA draft has had trouble with his right shoulder almost as soon as he joined the Sixers.

Fultz played in just 14 regular season games last season.

Fultz tried to fix the shoulder last season with physical therapy. And this offseason, he worked with shooting coach Drew Hanlen, as reported by Michael McCann at SI.com.

Fultz has been the subject of questions about his shoulder after shots like this from the free throw line.

Last week, The Athletic’s David Aldridge, reported that Fultz will not participate in team practices or games with the Sixers until he is seen by a shoulder specialist.

Two weeks ago, I appeared on 97.3 ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendrick and Josh Hennig and reported that a league source shared with me that Fultz had a motorcycle injury that hurt his shoulder.

According to Amico Hoops, the Cleveland Cavaliers have contacted Philadelphia regarding Fultz in a trade for Kyle Korver and/or J.R. Smith.

Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. This isn’t surprising. Everybody knew that the Cleveland Cavaliers would fall off tremendously after their star player LeBron James packed up and left off to the Los Angeles Lakers. So, in a matter of two years, the Cavs lost two of their biggest names with LeBron and Kyrie Irving. Not to mention, the only true superstar left from that short era is Kevin Love, who is injured and out until at least 2019.
If you’re following along, you will come to the conclusion that the Cavaliers are desperate and in a re-build mode. Are they tanking? It’s debatable, but if you ask J.R. Smith, they are trying to lose on purpose. Therefore, Smith won’t even play another minute for Cleveland.
With Smith demanding a trade, the Cavaliers front office is busy working the phones and looking for a deal. Recently, it sounds like the Cavs have been in contact with the Sixers. And what do you know? Markelle Fultz is the focal point of a potential trade.
All throughout the offseason, the Sixers have been looking to land off-the-bench shooters onto their squad. They got lucky with the quick development of the rookie Landry Shamet, but they could still use some work in that area. The Sixers became the favorite to sign Carmelo Anthony when that experience in Houston is over, but many forget that the Sixers initially had some interest in Cleveland’s Kyle Korver during the offseason.
Could Fultz be the chip that lands Korver back in Philly for a second and final stint? It’s quite possible. As the Cavaliers are going to look to get younger, dishing out a 37-year-old three-point shooter could be ideal for the Cavaliers since they would be getting a 20-year-old point guard in return.
As Fultz continues to get his shoulder/wrist checked out, the results that come back will most likely be the final piece of information that leads the Sixers to holding onto him, or trading him. Also, the results could change Fultz’s value for better or for worse.

Well, Korver was traded to the Utah Jazz this afternoon.

Per Sixers Wire:

No potential trade targets from Cleveland have been named yet, but there has previously been discussion regarding the Sixers being interested in Kyle Korver to address their need for shooters.

