Markelle Fultz Shoulder: Korver, JR Smith Trade Rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. This isn’t surprising. Everybody knew that the Cleveland Cavaliers would fall off tremendously after their star player LeBron James packed up and left off to the Los Angeles Lakers. So, in a matter of two years, the Cavs lost two of their biggest names with LeBron and Kyrie Irving. Not to mention, the only true superstar left from that short era is Kevin Love, who is injured and out until at least 2019.

If you’re following along, you will come to the conclusion that the Cavaliers are desperate and in a re-build mode. Are they tanking? It’s debatable, but if you ask J.R. Smith, they are trying to lose on purpose. Therefore, Smith won’t even play another minute for Cleveland.

With Smith demanding a trade, the Cavaliers front office is busy working the phones and looking for a deal. Recently, it sounds like the Cavs have been in contact with the Sixers. And what do you know? Markelle Fultz is the focal point of a potential trade.

All throughout the offseason, the Sixers have been looking to land off-the-bench shooters onto their squad. They got lucky with the quick development of the rookie Landry Shamet, but they could still use some work in that area. The Sixers became the favorite to sign Carmelo Anthony when that experience in Houston is over, but many forget that the Sixers initially had some interest in Cleveland’s Kyle Korver during the offseason.

Could Fultz be the chip that lands Korver back in Philly for a second and final stint? It’s quite possible. As the Cavaliers are going to look to get younger, dishing out a 37-year-old three-point shooter could be ideal for the Cavaliers since they would be getting a 20-year-old point guard in return.

As Fultz continues to get his shoulder/wrist checked out, the results that come back will most likely be the final piece of information that leads the Sixers to holding onto him, or trading him. Also, the results could change Fultz’s value for better or for worse.