LOOK: LeBron James Reacts to Kyrie Irving’s Huge Game in Celtics Win

While Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may have butted heads at points during their tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there’s no denying the mutual respect. At the very least, LeBron has no problem admitting when his former teammate just lights it up and puts on a scoring clinic.

This was exactly what happened on Friday night during the Boston Celtics’ 123-116 win over the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors. And James was loving it, as you can see from his tweet.

That boi Ky was in his 💼 tonight!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 17, 2018

Irving fueled the win in an exciting game between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. While the Raptors, who currently sit at 12-4 on the season, nearly left TD Garden with a victory, Kyrie made sure that wasn’t the case.

Kyrie Irving’s Impressive Sat Line

In what was arguably one of the more impressive double-doubles of the season, Irving poured in 43 points with 11 assists. He tallied three steals, two rebounds and one block for good measure. Potentially the most impressive aspect of his performance was how efficient he was from the field. The All-Star guard made 18-26 shot attempts and 3-6 from beyond the arc.

The Celtics moved to 9-6 with the win and are now 5-1 on their home floor. With the exception of one game, Irving has been nearly unstoppable in the month of November. Over the seven games he’s played in this month, Kyrie has shot 46.4 percent or better from the field in six of them and above 50 percent five times.

Although Boston is still working out the kinks, as they’ve gone 4-4 in the recent stretch, Irving’s play has been a big part of a few wins. This, of course, includes Friday’s victory over the Raptors, a win the Celtics will look to build off of with the Utah Jazz up next on the schedule.

