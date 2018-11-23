Lamar Jackson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Ravens QB in Week 12?

It’s safe to say Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a successful first NFL start in Week 11. Although some weren’t exactly in love with the fact that the rookie quarterback had more rushing attempts than passes thrown, it worked out in the end. The Ravens topped the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North game 24-21.

Now, it seems Jackson is set to start his second career game in Week 12 when the Ravens play the Oakland Raiders. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley revealed, starter Joe Flacco sat out practice again Friday due to a hip injury.

Joe Flacco (hip) didn't practice Friday, which means the expectation is Lamar Jackson will make his second NFL start. RB Alex Collins (foot) returned to practice after missing Thursday. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 23, 2018

With this being the case and Jackson posting a solid stat line last week, he finds himself squarely in the mix as a fantasy football option. We’re going to break down whether the Ravens signal-caller is a name to start or sit in Week 12, one which is likely a big one for many fantasy players with playoffs approaching.

Should You Start or Sit Lamar Jackson?

In short, I have no problem looking at Jackson as an option in quite a few fantasy leagues for a variety of reasons. Although he didn’t throw (or rush) for a touchdown in his first start, the upside as a runner gives him an incredibly high floor. He tallied 26 rushing attempts last game for 119 yards while completing 13-of-19 passes for 150 yards.

Considering Jackson had roughly 14-16 fantasy points (depending on your league’s scoring) when he didn’t find the end zone and threw for just 150 yards, there’s a lot to be excited about. His upside is a big selling point, and if he manages to find the end zone even once against a poor Raiders defense, he’ll be in for a big fantasy day.

The Raiders have been poor against opposing quarterbacks, allowing 2,460 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. In turn, Jackson becomes an option in all fantasy leagues with 12 teams or more, but it largely depends on your other options at quarterback this week.

