John Harbaugh Has Bigger Role for Lamar Jackson in Mind After Ravens’ Bye

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sees a bigger role for rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson for the remainder of the 2018 season.

The Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday by a score of 23-16 for Baltimore’s third consecutive loss. After starting the season 3-1, they’re now 4-5.

The team has a bye in Week 10; squads often use their two weeks between games to implement major changes. Harbaugh doesn’t envision anything drastic, though he did say he’d like to use the backup quarterback more, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh said he’ll look at everything but he doesn’t see extensive changes. “There’s a lot of football left to be played.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 4, 2018

Harbaugh said he’d like to find ways to use Lamar Jackson more. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 4, 2018

“I don’t see [changes to personnel],” Harbaugh told reporters, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “The biggest thing we need to do is get healthy.”

Lamar Jackson in 2018

The Ravens selected the 2016 Heisman winner with the 32nd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, making him the fifth quarterback selected in the first round. While Jackson has yet to start under center, the team has utilized him all over the place on offense, often featuring him and starter Joe Flacco on the field at the same time.

He rushed five times for 10 yards in the loss, bringing his season totals to 139 yards on 28 carries. Jackson found Michael Crabtree for a 12-yard connection, his seventh completion of the year on 12 attempts. Jackson also saw his second target of the year, though he has yet to pull down a catch. He’s scored one touchdown with his legs and another with his arm in 2018.

He could have had his first career touchdown grab on Sunday, but Flacco didn’t see a wide-open Jackson on third-and-goal in the red zone in the first quarter.

Lamar Jackson is wide open for an easy TD but I’m gonna throw it into double coverage. pic.twitter.com/xAcDTYvof0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 4, 2018

John Harbaugh on the Hot Seat

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Harbaugh’s job was in jeopardy heading into the matchup with Pittsburgh.

After the defeat, Harbaugh said he wasn’t stressing about his job security.

“I’ve never been somebody who worried about keeping a job, it’s always been about me doing the job. And, uh, I’ve got a bunch of great coaches and a bunch of great players that bust their tails every single day to do the best job they can,” Harbaugh said, according to CBS Baltimore. “I feel really good about the way this team has been coached the last 11 years and for the last number of weeks we’ve been in this season.

“So no regrets, never been any regrets here with me. We’ll keep fighting because that’s what we do.”