How Is Leighton Vander Esch Absent from the Pro Bowl Ballot?

The Dallas Cowboys sure scored big on their 2018 first-round pick, Leighton Vander Esch. At first, many Cowboys fans questioned the selection of the Boise State linebacker. While many assumed that the Cowboys would take a wide receiver to help add to their struggling offense, the team loaded up on their defense by taking Vander Esch.

How did their first pick fare so far in 2018 season? Well, if you watch him on gameday, you would surely be impressed. And if you look at his 76 combination tackles, and an interception, you can probably assume that this kid has a bright future ahead of him. With Cowboys veteran linebacker Sean Lee struggling to stay healthy, Vander Esch has already proven to be a tremendous backup, that will soon have the starting position all locked up.

Despite Vander Esch’s significant progress in 2018 though, he’s still absent from the Pro Bowl ballot. How’s that possible? Just as the voting opened up this week, many were confused to see three other Cowboys’ linebackers on the ballot. But the rookie has not been made available for voting within the first few days. And the funniest part about it all? He has just been named Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

How Is He out on the Pro Bowl?

Before Week 10, Vander Esch was still doing very well. But as he thrived on a primetime stage on the road against a divisional opponent, Vander Esch has quickly become a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Will he stay consistent? That remains to be seen. But if we are looking at his production from the beginning of the season until now, Vander Esch definitely has lived up to his draft day hype.

Now, the NFL needs to do the right thing and put the first-rounder on the ballot. It doesn’t really make sense how Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith are available for collecting votes, but the rookie isn’t. At this point, it would be difficult for Vander Esch to make it even if he was made available, as voting has been made available for about a day now.