Le’Veon Bell’s Contract Expectations in 2019 Offseason Revealed

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell won’t touch an NFL field in 2018, but he already has his sights set on the 2019 offseason. Specifically, on how much money he’s going to seek when that time rolls around. Not surprisingly, Bell is looking for money which is unheard of for a running back.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the Steelers back wants more than $17 million per year and $45 million guaranteed.

From @NFLGameDay #Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell may be transition tagged this offseason, but whether he's truly free or not, he's seeking a lot of money. pic.twitter.com/3nUC9I5VdH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

“Are the Steelers going to transition tag Le’Veon Bell? My understanding is that is a very real possibility which would give them the opportunity to match any deal. And yes, Le’Veon Bell is expected to get offered a lot of money. From what I understand, he wants more than $17 million per year. He wanted 17 from the Steelers last year, a new year, higher cap, he wants more than 17, heavy in the guaranteed money – from what I am told, seeking more than $45 million in guarantees. So you play that forward, he could potentially look for a five-year, $85 million deal.”

Rapoport goes on to state that Bell may get the $20-plus million or more in the first two years he’s seeking. For comparison’s sake, the highest-paid NFL running back on average salary (per Spotrac) is Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley, who makes $14.375 million annually. Behind him, the next-closest name is David Johnson at $13 million and then it drops down to $8.25 million for Devonta Freeman.

The big question has to be whether there’s any chance the Steelers opt to match an offer that features the type of money Bell will seek this offseason. Interestingly, Rapoport revealed during the offseason that Bell turned down an offer of $70 million over five years, with more than $30 million in the first two seasons.

From what I understand, the #Steelers’ final offer to RB Le’Veon Bell was 5 years, $70M with more than $30M over 2 years. Last year, the offer was 5 years, $60M. … Instead, he’ll earn $14.5M on another franchise tag. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2018

The Steelers’ stance on things certainly may have changed due to how this season played out, but it’s also unlikely they offer him a deal larger than that one.

