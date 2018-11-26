Markelle Fultz Shoulder: 76er Does Something Big Today

Philadelphia 76ers point guard, Markelle Fultz will see a shoulder specialist today in New York.

Last week, The Athletic’s David Aldridge, reported that Fultz will not participate in team practices or games with the Sixers until he is seen by a shoulder specialist.

Fultz, the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 1 pick out of Washington in the 2017 NBA draft has had trouble with his right shoulder almost as soon as he joined the Sixers.

Fultz played in just 14 regular season games last season.

Fultz tried to fix the shoulder last season with physical therapy. And this offseason, he worked with shooting coach Drew Hanlen, as reported by Michael McCann at SI.com.

Fultz has been the subject of questions about his shoulder after shots like this from the free throw line.

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

Two weeks ago, I appeared on 97.3 ESPN Radio with Dashawn Hendrick and Josh Hennig and reported that a league source shared with me that Fultz had a motorcycle injury that hurt his shoulder.

Fultz had a motorcycle accident a couple of years ago, I’m told by someone in the know. I discussed that and more this evening on @973espn w/ @DashawnHendrick and @JoshHennig – https://t.co/KYrQS8aMR7#Sixers https://t.co/KAbU9yW9qw — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) November 13, 2018

Speaking to The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck, Markelle Fultz’s agent and lawyer, Raymond Brothers said:

“Markelle and the motorcycle, I saw the article that was sent, 100 percent not true. Quote me on that.”

Brothers also indicated in his chat that Fultz has to make an adjustment to the pro-game. “In terms of stuff that’s going on with Markelle, he’s a 20-year-old kid,” he said.

“He’s got a fantastic mom and a good foundation. Most professional athletes have to make an adjustment from college to the pros, and that’s what Markelle is doing…[the constant speculation] is unfortunate.”

Fultz contends that he’s healthy. “For sure,” Fultz said on November 6.

“I mean, nobody is ever 100 percent healthy in this game. You play five games in seven days and you get bumps and bruises.”

Fultz is scheduled to visit the shoulder specialist today in New York. Per a report by Philly.com’s Keith Pompey, Fultz is no longer in the Sixers’ long-term plans.

This season, Fultz started all 15 games for the 76ers before Jimmy Butler was traded to Philadelphia earlier this month.