Maurice Harris Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Redskins WR in Week 10?

Many fantasy football players are in search of a player (or multiple players) to fill-in during the Week 10 byes. Unfortunately, the waiver wire wasn’t exactly loaded with top-tier options. One name who certainly jumps out is a third-year wide receiver in Maurice Harris, who had a breakout performance last week.

The Washington Redskins are at the point of trying to find warm bodies to play wideout currently. Paul Richardson has been placed on injured reserve and Jamison Crowder was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury. This means Harris will receive another opportunity to see a high volume of targets.

In the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week, Harris caught 10-of-12 targets for 124 yards and paid off for daily fantasy football players who gave him a chance. Now, the Redskins receiver has an elite matchup with the Buccaneers and we’re going to break down whether he’s a start or sit in Week 10.

Should You Start or Sit Maurice Harris in Week 10?

The Redskins have one of the best matchups of the weekend for receivers, as the Buccaneers have allowed 123 receptions for 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. The only team worse than that is the New Orleans Saints, but the Buccaneers have a firm hold on the No. 2 spot.

The Redskins are likely to give Josh Doctson and Michael Floyd heavy snaps next to Harris, and while any name could be in play, the star from last week is arguably the best option. Harris saw twice as many targets as any other receiver against the Falcons and that was with Richardson playing. Per Football Outsiders, Harris played 87 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, behind only Doctson (99 percent).

Harris also plays out of the slot quite a bit, and the Buccaneers have struggled against inside receivers throughout the year. While he doesn’t have a long track record of big performances, this is a spot where he’s certainly in play if you need someone to fill a starting spot. I’d go as far as using Harris as a flex play in 12-team leagues and in all formats and spots for leagues larger than that.

