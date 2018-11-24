McKenzie Milton’s Injury: Update on UCF QB’s Surgery

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton sustained a gruesome leg injury in the Knights regular season finale against South Florida. Little is known about Milton’s current health status, but we do know the quarterback underwent successful surgery last night. ESPN’s Andrea Adelson confirmed with Milton’s father that the quarterback underwent surgery.

Coach Josh Heupel had no specific update on Milton’s condition after the game, only saying the quarterback was in the hospital with a “traumatic” injury. Milton underwent surgery Friday to repair his knee and other “internal issues,” according to his father, Mark.

Fox 35’s Evan Fitzgerald reported that Milton is listed in “good condition” after the surgery.

“Just spoke with a rep from Tampa General. McKenzie Milton is now listed in good condition. The hospital is not releasing further information, but I have confirmed per sources that Milton underwent surgery last night,” Fitzgerald reported.

There has been speculation that Milton lost a lot of blood after the injury, but UCF has not provided an update to confirm these rumors. Tampa 1040 AM radio host Rock Riley initially reported there was blood loss.

McKenzie Milton Remains at Tampa General Hospital Per Reports

“McKenzie Milton having emergency surgery at Tampa General. He had lost some blood flow. Had to get him in right away,” Riley tweeted.

Adelson reported Milton remains at Tampa General Hospital.

“I’m told McKenzie Milton made it through surgery late last night to stabilize his knee and repair other undisclosed issues. He remains at Tampa General,” Adelson tweeted.

WFTV’s Christian Bruey noted there has been no official update provided by either the university or hospital.

“I just got off the phone with an official at Tampa General and there will be no ‘condition’ update this morning for McKenzie Milton. That is all they could say. Looking at other national stories, this sometimes can be by the families request,” Bruey tweeted.

WTSP’s Ryan Bass reported prior to the surgery that the injury was believed to be a dislocated knee.

“Here’s what I know regarding #UCF’s McKenzie Milton. Early indication was its a dislocated knee, which cut off blood circulation. They did pop his knee back in place and doctors are with him. No confirmation of surgery, but he is at the hospital,” Bass tweeted.

UCF receiver Dredrick Snelson’s mother provided a brief update from the Milton family.

“Without saying much to allow Mama Milton to speak first KNIGHT NATION IN ***HER WORDS —- THE SHOW MUST GO ON‼️‼️‼️‼️1️⃣0️⃣ WE ARE DOING YOU! Next Saturday let’s wear those Leis please!! ⚔️🖤💛⚔️#OHANA TERESA WE ARE HERE FOR YOU TOO!!!!,” Snelson tweeted.

Here is a highlight of the play where the injury occurred but please be advised it is a graphic video.



UCF will host Memphis next Saturday in the AAC conference championship game. Many UCF fans are encouraging people to wear leis to the game. Milton is from Hawaii and de-committed from his home university to follow Scott Frost to Orlando. Here’s hoping that No. 10 makes a full recovery from what appears to be a serious injury.

Players and fans across the college football landscape have shown their support for the UCF quarterback since the injury. Milton’s high school teammate Kainoa Wilson wrote 10 on his arm for the Apple Cup in honor of Milton.

@UniWatch @PhilHecken It looks like a player for Washington State has written #10 on his arm in honor of McKenzie Milton. pic.twitter.com/t8ej7lPAGm — Blake Fox (@tennisblake) November 24, 2018

A countless number of Milton’s teammates have shown their support for the quarterback.

“Our brotherhood is for real…Our group is relentless. We rally behind each other, we play for each other and we play for 10,” Richie Grant told UCF athletics.

UCF backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., who is expected to be the starter for UCF the rest of the season, was seen holding up Milton’s jersey after the USF game.

UCF backup QB, Darriel Mack, Jr., parades McKenzie Milton’s jersey in his honor. pic.twitter.com/e2wAHlS9vf — Flagship Knights!™ (@TentionEveryone) November 24, 2018

