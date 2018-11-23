WATCH: UCF QB McKenzie Milton Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

In a horrible moment for Central Florida and quarterback McKenzie Milton, the talented signal caller suffered an injury so gruesome the game refused to show the replay. It led to Milton being carted off during his team’s game against South Florida and left college football fans stunned and feeling for the young player.

Here’s a look at the play, but note that it is very graphic, we’ve also added a photo below that is graphic as well, so be advised.

The play happened so fast and it quickly became apparent something serious had happened to McKenzie’s leg. Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports provided a photo of McKenzie’s leg injury which shows the severity of the injury.

*Again note: The photo is incredibly graphic.

Horrific injury for McKenzie Milton pic.twitter.com/Id6hNqitlk — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 23, 2018

You have to feel terrible for Milton, who’s been an exceptional leader for the undefeated Knights, who sit at 10-0 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. They’re currently ranked No. 10 in the country largely thanks to the play of their junior quarterback.

McKenzie Milton’s Impressive Two Seasons

Although the UCF quarterback has seen his completion percentage drop off a bit this year, he’s still playing at an incredibly high level. Through the team’s first 10 games, Milton had thrown for 2,577 yards, 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. That completion percentage sat at 59.5 compared to 67.1 last year, a season in which he posted exceptional numbers.

During his sophomore campaign, Milton threw for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the Knights to a 12-0 regular-season record. The team went on to face No. 7 ranked Auburn in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and completed their undefeated season with a 34-27 victory.

Milton showed his ability to dominate on the ground as well, rushing for 613 yards as a sophomore with eight scores. Prior to this game, he had totaled 291 yards on the ground with nine touchdowns this season.

READ NEXT: Le’Veon Bell Holdout: Top 2019 Landing Spots for Steelers RB

