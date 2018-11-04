Melvin Gordon Fantasy: Chargers RB Will Play Week 9

All week, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon was questionable for Sunday’s week nine matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The veteran running back was dealing with hamstring issues all week as he was participating in only limited practice sessions for the most part.

On Friday though, Gordon was able to participate fully in practice with the Chargers. That led many to believe that he will be good to go on Sunday in Seattle. According to ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Gordon is expected to play, barring any setbacks during pregame warm-ups.

Gordon and the Chargers got some extra rest last week, as they are coming off of their bye. For the most part, the Chargers should be well-rested and ready to go in Seattle for a week nine battle. The last time the Chargers played was against the Cleveland Browns, where they easily took care of business with a big win. Melvin Gordon had his most productive day on the ground with over 130-yards, and three touchdowns. Can he emulate that performance this week against the Seattle Seahawks?

Should You Play Melvin Gordon vs Seattle?

If you own Melvin Gordon in fantasy, it’s obviously a no-brainer to play him as he’s one of the more reliable fantasy running backs in the league. He may not be picking up a ton of yardage consistently, but he’s reached the end zone at least once, in all but two games this year. Two weeks ago, he reached it not once, but a few times as well.

This week’s matchup isn’t a walk in the park, but it also isn’t challenging either for the Chargers run game. The Seattle rushing defense is allowing 108 yards-per-game to rush attacks, which ranks 17th in the NFL. While that looks great on paper for Gordon, you have to keep in mind that Seattle has been quite stingy to running backs when it comes to allowing them to score. They are within the top six in the league in that department by only allowing four touchdowns on the ground so far this year.

The numbers shouldn’t shy anyone away from taking the risk of playing Melvin Gordon. As he is currently averaging around 15 carries-per-game, he’s going to get his normal production as long as he is out on the field. Unless there are any pregame setbacks due to his hamstring complications over the last week, Gordon owners shouldn’t second-guess the idea of playing him.