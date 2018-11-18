Michael Jordan Was “The Devil” In Practice Says Ex Bulls Teammate

Michael Jordan was one the greatests to play the game of basketball. He has the distinction of having six NBA championships and Olympic gold to show for it.

Add one more accolade to that list: he is “the devil” in practice, according to former Chicago Bulls teammate, Horace Grant.

“Man let me tell you, we thought this guy was just the devil,” Horace Grant told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

Grant talked about the good ‘ol days of 90s hoops, but the MJ thing was solid gold!

“In terms of the way he practiced, we thought that we were the Detroit Pistons or the New York Knicks,” he said.

Six NBA World Championships, multiple MVP awards and more, Michael Jordan was the man.

Grant co-signs it:

“This guy practiced so hard and if you weren’t on his team in practice you were his enemy. And that’s how driven this man was and that’s why you can say that he was the best player that ever played this game.”

Horace Grant averaged 11 points and 8 rebounds per game during his NBA career with the Bulls, Lakers, Orlando Magic and Seattle Sonics.