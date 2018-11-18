Michael Jordan Was “The Angel” At Winning Rings Says Steve Kerr

Michael Jordan was one the greatests to play the game of basketball and he has some hardware to show for it: six NBA Championships.

“He was the Angel when it came to winning championships,” Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Steve Kerr told NBA scribe, Landon Buford Saturday afternoon.

That comment came in response to Horace Grant’s belief that MJ was “the devil in practice.”

“Man let me tell you, we thought this guy was just the devil,” Horace Grant told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“This guy practiced so hard and if you weren’t on his team in practice you were his enemy. And that’s how driven this man was and that’s why you can say that he was the best player that ever played this game.”

Kerr, now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors tells Landon Buford that he see it similarly: “MJ was a force in practice every day,” said Kerr.

“Unbelievably competitive, never seen anyone compete the way he did in practice every day. He set a competitive tone that was not for everyone, but he made our team tougher and help prepare us for the playoffs. He helped prepare us for big moments and he raised the bar for us. It wasn’t always easy, but it was effective.”