Suns’ Mikal Bridges Gets an Ovation from Sixers’ Crowd

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. While Suns’ rookie Mikal Bridges hasn’t played in Philly yet during his short NBA tenure, it will be the first homecoming of his young career. Bridges’ was not only born in Philly, but he played his entire basketball career in the City of Brotherly Love.

The former Villanova product almost continued the streak of playing in Philly, but the Sixers decided to trade him away not even an hour after they selected him this past Summer. Despite being traded though, Bridges doesn’t have any hard feelings towards the Sixers organization. As a matter of fact, he was actually excited to return to his hometown so his friends, family, and fans can see him play at the Wells Fargo Center once again.

Bridges Talks about His Return

“It’s a dream of mine.”@mikal_bridges on returning home tonight! pic.twitter.com/bXHfHmJN9O — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 19, 2018

Philly Shows Love

According to PhillyVoice’s Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers crowd was on their best behavior during player introductions on Monday, which is a change. Typically, Sixers fans can be harsh when opposing players are introduced, but for the hometown kid, they were very welcoming.

In fact, Bridges ended up earning an ovation from the crowd that apparently had more than a few Villanova Bridges’ jerseys’s in the crowd as well. Bridges isn’t the only old friend from Philly visiting with the Suns. Former 76ers center, Richaun Holmes also received a nice ovation from the Philly crowd as he checked in off the bench.

It’s quite rare for Sixers fans to show love to the opposition, but it’s understandable considering that everybody knows Bridges’ history as a Nova Wildcat, and growing up as a Sixers fan. After all, it’s not his fault that he got traded on draft day. So, the ovations should definitely go over well with Bridges as he felt the Brotherly love.