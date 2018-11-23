LOOK: Nets ‘We Ain’t Fu**ing Tanking’ Shirt Takes Twitter by Storm

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been adamant about the fact that his team is not tanking. So much so, that the comments have taken off and one t-shirt creator has taken it to the next level. As The Athletic’s Michael Scotto revealed recently, a Nets fan at Barclay’s Center during Friday’s game was wearing possibly the best shirt I’ve seen created for the team.

It was originally made by Flatbush & Atlantic and features Atkinson’s photo with the phrase “We Ain’t Fu***ng Tanking.'”

Spotted a @FlatbushAndAtl "We ain't f—— tanking" Brooklyn Nets shirt here at Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/rvPHaiiO5v — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 23, 2018

Back in August, Atkinson spoke about the idea of tanking and strongly denied any thought for that, as The Athletic and Scotto detailed in a story.

“No, because we’ve never talked about tanking,” Atkinson said. “Sean and I, I’m just going to be honest, internally we don’t use the word. We don’t talk about it. We talk about internal improvement. We talk about player development. We talk about culture, but tanking is not a word we use. It’s just not in our…I don’t think the fans in New York want to see that.”

Nets’ Start to Season and Atkinson’s Resume

Over Atkinson’s first two seasons with the Nets, the team has improved, going from a 20-62 record to 28-54 last year. While the Nets are currently playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the time this is being written, they currently sit with an 8-11 record thus far. If that trend were to continue, Brooklyn would finish with roughly 34-35 wins on their current pace.

Unfortunately, the Nets did lose their top scorer and arguably best player in Caris LeVert to a scary leg injury recently. Prior to that, he was averaging 18.4 points over 29.7 minutes per game. The future looks bright for the Nets, especially when LeVert is able to return to the floor and take back over as the go-to scorer.

READ NEXT: Draymond Green Trade: Odds Have Warriors Star Potentially With Nets