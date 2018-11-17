NFL Odds: Week 11 Betting Lines & Trends

Entering Week 11, the Los Angeles Rams were +325 favorites on the odds to win Super Bowl LIII and the Kansas City Chiefs were a +500 third-choice. Those numbers could flip-flop, however, next Tuesday should the Chiefs upset the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Chiefs-Rams is not only the marquee matchup of Week 11 but also the season as both teams are 9-1 and rank second (Kansas City at 35.3 ppg) and third (Los Angeles at 33.5 ppg) in the NFL in scoring. It’s only the fifth meeting in league history between teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later since 1970. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point home favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com – the game was moved from Mexico City due to poor field conditions down there.

Kansas City is 7-2 ATS in its past nine on a Monday, while Los Angeles is 2-6 ATS in its past eight on a Monday.

There’s another Week 11 matchup of division leaders: the Houston Texans at Washington Redskins, who are 3-point underdogs. The Texans, off their bye week, are just the second team since 1970 to win six straight games following an 0-3 start. The Redskins somehow won in Tampa last week despite being outgained 501-288. Washington is just 4-11 SU in its past 15 after a victory.

First place in the NFC North is on the line Sunday night when the Chicago Bears are 3-point home favorites against the Minnesota Vikings in a game flexed to prime time. The Bears lead the NFC North by a game in the win column over Minnesota (the Vikings’ early-season tie against Green Bay could prove important either way). The Vikings have covered just three of their past 17 at Soldier Field, which hosts a Sunday night game for the first time in six years.

The New Orleans Saints somehow lost at home to a bad Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 1 and they haven’t lost since, bringing an eight-game winning streak into Sunday’s home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. This was one play from being last year’s NFC title game showdown, which would have been in Philly, but the Saints lost the week before at Minnesota on a miracle. New Orleans is the biggest Week 11 favorite at -9 and has covered its past seven.

The NFL’s longest losing streak belongs to the Oakland Raiders, who have dropped five straight and have the worst record in the league at 1-8. Perhaps their last, best chance to win in 2018 comes Sunday at the two-win Arizona Cardinals, who are -5.5. The Cards are 21-7-1 SU in their past 29 as home favorites.

