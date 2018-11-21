NFL Odds: Week 12 Betting Lines & Trends

The New England Patriots and New York Jets both come off their bye and meet Sunday in New Jersey. It shouldn’t be a close game as the Patriots are 7-3 atop the AFC East and 8-point favorites on the NFL Week 12 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against the 3-7 Jets. New York is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 as a home dog, though.

History could be made in the game. As of this writing, it’s not clear if Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold will play after missing Week 10 with a foot injury. It’s looking promising for Darnold. If he does start opposite Tom Brady, it would mark the largest age gap (19 years, 306 days) between starting QBs in any game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Rookie QBs are just 5-17 against the Patriots, including playoffs, in the Bill Belichick era.

If Brady faces Josh McCown, it would be the second-largest combined age (80 years, 258 days) of two starting QBs since the merger.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TD passes in seven straight games, the third-longest streak in league history. He could tie Peyton Manning (eight in a row in 2004) for second with three more Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins, who are 8-point underdogs. The Dolphins are off their bye, get back starting QB Ryan Tannehill from injury and are 7-1 ATS in their past eight at the Colts according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Carolina Panthers put a 10-game home winning streak on the line Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks visiting Charlotte as 3-point underdogs. If Carolina makes it 11 straight, the Los Angeles Rams (on the bye) will clinch the NFC West Division – the first clinched playoff spot in the league. Seattle has won six of its past eight against the Panthers.

It’s the second straight prime-time game for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. The Packers lost last Thursday in Seattle and the Vikings lost Sunday night in Chicago. At 4-5-1, Green Bay especially can’t afford a loss here but is a 3-point underdog. The favorite is just 2-6 ATS in the past eight in this matchup.

Week 12 closes with the Tennessee Titans visiting the Houston Texans on Monday night. Tennessee is looking for the season sweep, but Houston has won an AFC-best seven consecutive games and is leading the AFC South by two games. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite but that number could change a bit if Titans starting QB Marcus Mariota can’t go due to an elbow injury. Tennessee is just 4-11 ATS in the past 15 in this series.

