NFL Odds: Week 13 Betting Lines & Trends

Week 13 is in a way already better than Week 12 in the NFL because arguably the two most exciting offensive clubs in the league, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, return to the field. We last saw them playing an epic Monday night game in Week 11 before going on the bye. All bye weeks have concluded for 2018.

The Chiefs are atop the AFC standings and figure to stay there because they are 15.5-point NFL betting favorites – biggest number on the board at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com – on Sunday at the conference’s worst team, the Oakland Raiders. It’s the first time at least this century that Kansas City is more than a two-TD road favorite. The Chiefs have won and covered 11 of their past 15 in Oakland.

The Rams, meanwhile, are 10-point favorites at the Detroit Lions. That is one of those tricky 10 a.m. Pacific time kickoffs, and the Lions have won six of their past seven at home against a West Coast team.

The other huge favorites in Week 13 are the Green Bay Packers at -14 over the visiting Arizona Cardinals, and the Seattle Seahawks at -10 over the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay and Seattle are playing for postseason spots, and the Cardinals and Niners are playing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Packers have won 11 straight as home favorites (8-3 ATS), according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and the Seahawks have covered 12 of the previous 14 against the division-rival Cardinals.

No team made more significant changes in Week 13 than the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have gone from AFC runner-up in 2017 to an utter disaster at 3-8 and on a seven-game losing streak. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired and quarterback Blake Bortles was benched early this week. Bortles, barring injury, may have taken his final snap as a Jaguar. In addition, star running back Leonard Fournette was ejected in last week’s loss to Buffalo for fighting and is suspended for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Behind Andrew Luck, the Colts have won five in a row and are 5-point betting favorites on Sunday in northeast Florida. Indy has failed to cover its past seven against the Jaguars, including a 29-26 home win in Week 10.

And it’s a potential Super Bowl preview in the top game late Sunday afternoon, with the New England Patriots at -6 against the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots are on a 12-game home winning streak (10-2 ATS), winning by nearly 15 points per game.

