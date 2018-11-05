NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Saints Calling for Respect

Week 9 had a little something for everyone, especially in the Rams-Saints matchup. Our latest NFL power rankings have a lot of shakeups thanks to the Saints upset victory over the Rams. Los Angeles sat atop the power rankings for quite some time, but we finally have a new leader in the NFL season.

The Saints and Rams gave us lots of offense, a major comeback, and even a cell phone celebration. New Orleans' Michael Thomas paid homage to former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, who famously reached under the goal post to grab a flip phone after scoring a TD more than a decade ago. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr implored fans not to take the moment too seriously.

"For people of a certain age, that Horn celebration was an introduction into their current love affair with football," Orr explained. "The advent of their Madden halcyon days. A memorable highlight for those watching the Sunday recap shows, manually calculating their fantasy football scores before the Monday posting."

After the game, Thomas noted he just wanted to give the Saints crowd something to feed off of in a major game.

"I paid a tribute to him, tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show," Thomas explained to ESPN. "You gotta have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make a call."



The Rams-Saints Matchup Could Be a Preview of the NFC Championship

Regardless of what you thought of the touchdown celebration, we can agree that the Rams-Saints game lived up to the hype. If we end up seeing a rematch of this contest in the NFC Championship, I think most football fans would be happy.

Elsewhere, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his hot streak, while the Patriots slowly pulled away from the Packers. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted he is not worried that Mahomes early success will go to his quarterback's head.

“You appreciate him when you’re around him every day and just the spirit that he brings, the attitude he has," Reid explained to ESPN. “You don’t even worry about him getting a big head or getting complacent. It’s a weird deal. He just goes out and he plays. He works hard and he loves doing it. He just goes about his business the way you’re supposed to do it."

Click on the next arrow to see our NFL power rankings heading into Week 10.