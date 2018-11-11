Nick Chubb’s Play Has Browns Fans Ripping Hue Jackson on Twitter

Apparently, the recipe for success for the Cleveland Browns involves sending Hue Jackson and Todd Haley packing and giving running Nick Chubb the ball. There may be a bit more to it than that, but in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, that worked pretty well. While Baker Mayfield is red-hot in his own right, Chubb’s plays has the attention of the entire NFL.

More specifically, it has Browns fans up in arms about how poorly their former head coach in Jackson handled the rookie running back. Shortly after Chubb rushed for a record-breaking 92-yard touchdown against the Falcons, Twitter began sounding off on Jackson and his lack of interest in playing the former Georgia star.

Before we dive into the many negative comments that poured in directed at Jackson’s coaching abilities, let’s enjoy Chubb’s touchdown run, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

92-td TD run for RB Nick Chubb. #Browns 14/158/1 rushing

2/26/1 receiving pic.twitter.com/qtWWOI3ja9 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 11, 2018

And now for the always-fun Twitter rampage from Browns fans, which can be credited to Chubb’s tremendous play.

Jackson’s Not Looking Good for This Call

Hue Jackson at home looking like an idiot now that Nick Chubb has been unleashed. pic.twitter.com/zqP06NgMHY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 11, 2018

Just think… if Hue Jackson has utilized his draft talent like Nick Chubb he might still have a job. Glad Chubb is proving that Hue WAS the problem — Paige Murphy (@paigetmurphy) November 11, 2018

Hue Jackson deserved to be fired for not playing Nick Chubb more. — Eagles 4-4 (@PhillySpecial__) November 11, 2018

Hue Jackson sitting at home realizing he just needed to give Nick Chubb the football pic.twitter.com/hjoOxXUv89 — Ricky Sanders (@RSandersDFS) November 11, 2018

Let the Carlos Hyde Comparison’s Roll

Hue Jackson played Carlos Hyde over Nick Chubb. — Brad Clutter (@LoafOfBrad) November 11, 2018

Hue Jackson thought Carlos Hyde was better then Nick Chubb…. — Chase Oliver (@ChaseOliver68) November 11, 2018

Nick Chubb stats so far today: 184 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs Remember when John Dorsey had to trade Carlos Hyde to force Hue Jackson to play Chubb? — Conrad Taylor (@cbt826) November 11, 2018

Let’s Bring Baker Mayfield Into This

Reminder that Hue Jackson played Tyrod Taylor and Carlos Hyde over Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb — Brad_OTC (@BradOTC) November 11, 2018

Take away from #Browns game so far today.

1) Nick Chubb is good at football

2) Baker Mayfield is also good at football

3) Hue Jackson should have been fired 2 years ago. — Ben Wake (@WakeSOfficial) November 11, 2018

Jackson and Haley Gave Chubb the Ball . . . Just Not Enough

Jackson was fired on October 29 along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley. The Carlos Hyde trade came just 10 days prior on October 19. In the two games following the trade and prior to the firing, Chubb received 36 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown with two catches for 10 yards.

But since the move was made, Chubb had 22 carries for 85 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and wrapped up a monster Week 10 stat line. In a win over the Falcons, Chubb had 20 carries for 176 yards and one touchdown on the ground along with three receptions for 33 yards and one additional score.

It’s safe to say the more the Browns use Chubb, the better their chances are to continue winning games.

