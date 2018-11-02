Nick Mullens Joins Colin Kaepernick With Impressive 49ers Feat

Nick Mullens received his first opportunity to start at the NFL level in Week 9 for the San Francisco 49ers, and he made sure to hit the ground running. It took just two drives of the Thursday Night Football game against the Oakland Raiders for Mullens to throw two touchdown passes. And in the process, the second-year quarterback joined the company of Colin Kaepernick with the impressive feat.

As Josh Dubow of the Associated Press revealed, Mullens and Kaepernick are the only two players since at least the year 2000 to throw touchdown passes on each of their first two drives.

Nick Mullens joins Colin Kaepernick in 2014 opener vs Dallas as only #49ers QBs since at least 2000 with TD passes on each of 1st 2 drives of game — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 2, 2018

Mullens’ first touchdown pass was a 24-yard strike to Pierre Garcon to give the 49ers a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. He followed that up a bit after with a four-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne to extend the lead to 14-3.

Nick Mullens’ Road to 49ers

The 23-year-old quarterback went undrafted in 2017 out of Southern Mississippi. Over his four-year career there, Mullens threw for 11,994 yards, 87 touchdowns and 46 interceptions. His best season came when he was a junior in 2015, as he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 4,476 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

After being named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2015, it wasn’t enough for him to get drafted. Mullens was solid during the 2018 preseason for the 49ers and flashed some upside over the four-game stretch. He completed 31-of-43 passes (72.1 percent) for 396 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, Mullens struggled with turnovers, tossing three interceptions over the final two games and losing two fumbles during that stretch.

So far, the undrafted free agent is taking full advantage of his first NFL opportunity. It’s safe to say this isn’t quite how Jon Gruden expected his return to the NFL to play out and it’s only proceeded to get worse.

