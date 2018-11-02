WATCH: Nick Mullens Gets Choked up During Interview After First Game

It couldn’t be easy for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens to find the right words on Thursday night. The second-year undrafted free agent had just wrapped up his first regular-season game at the NFL level and was superb. Mullens led the 49ers to a 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders and had a big statistical night in the process.

After the game, he was the go-to interview, speaking with Erin Andrews about his debut. As you likely could have guessed, the 23-year-old got a bit choked up while talking about his debut.

Nick Mullens’ Impressive Debut by the Numbers

The former Southern Mississippi quarterback took the field down 3-0 and connected with Pierre Garcon for a 24-yard touchdown pass to put the 49ers up 7-3. Mullens and the 49ers never looked back from that point and the undrafted free agent wrapped up the night by completing 16-of-22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

Mullens looked like a veteran player on the field, which is more than a bit amazing considering this was his first NFL snap ever. While he filled in for C.J. Beathard for one game, it’s unknown what his status is moving forward. Regardless, 49ers fans did see glimpses of upside from Mullens during the 2018 preseason.

Over that four-game stretch, the second-year pro completed 31-of-43 passes (72.1 percent) for 396 yards and one touchdown. His biggest issue was turnovers, as he threw three interceptions over the final two preseason games and lost two fumbles.

Time will tell, but for one night, Mullens is the big winner for a team which desperately needed a win. The 49ers moved to 2-7 on the season, and while the team isn’t moving away from Jimmy Garoppolo, they may have found a potential backup quarterback for the future.

