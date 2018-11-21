College Football Odds: Week 13 Betting Lines & Trends

The University of Alabama football team has been an underdog just once this decade and won that game at Georgia in October 2015 easily. However, the school with the longest active streak of consecutive games as a favorite is Ohio State. The Buckeyes have been favored in their past 51 games.

Barring something nearly unprecedented, that will come to an end Saturday as No. 10 Ohio State is a 4-point home underdog on the college football Week 13 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com against No. 4 Michigan.

It’s only the second time this decade that OSU is a home dog and first time against Michigan anywhere since 2011 in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have lost the past six in this series by an average of 10.5 points but did win that last time favored. Saturday’s winner will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game and be a solid favorite over West Division champion Northwestern.

While all the conference championship games are next weekend, No. 3 Notre Dame doesn’t play in a conference so its regular season will end Saturday night at Southern Cal. The Irish opened as 10.5-point favorites and should book a spot in the College Football Playoff with a victory. USC needs an upset to get bowl eligible and perhaps to save the job of embattled coach Clay Helton.

The Trojans are 6-2 ATS in the past eight at home in this series according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The SEC and ACC title game matchups are set, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 matchups will be determined on Friday. The Big 12’s only playoff hope is No. 6 Oklahoma, and the Sooners are at No. 12 West Virginia as 1.5-point favorites Friday night. The winner will play in the Big 12 title game, while the loser only would should Texas be upset earlier in the day against Kansas. OU has won the past six against WVU.

The Pac-12 South Division champion is Utah, while the North champion will be the winner of Friday’s Apple Cup as No. 16 Washington visits No. 7 Washington State. It’s only the third winner-take-all Apple Cup in terms of a conference or division title. Wazzu, that conference’s only hope for a playoff berth, is set as a 3-point betting favorite but has dropped five straight in the series by nearly 24 points per game.

Florida State has reached a bowl game 36 straight years, the longest streak in the country, but that will end should the Seminoles lose at home to No. 13 Florida on Saturday. The Gators are -5.5 but have dropped the past five in the series.

