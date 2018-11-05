Cecelia Champion, Patrick Chung’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Chung has been the New England Patriots strong safety for the past three seasons. He was originally drafted by the team in 2009, but left in 2012, signed with the Eagles in 2014, and then returned to New England in 2015.

Over the years, he has had the support of his wife, Cecelia “Cece” Champion. The couple resides in Massachusetts, not too far from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. In 2010, the Chungs became a family of three, welcoming their son, Taj James, into their lives.

Cece and Patrick have been staples in their community and have spent a great deal of time and effort giving back to those less fortunate.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Chung in 2012 & They Have 1 Son Together

Champion became Mrs. Chung in 2012. Not too much is known about the couple’s nuptials, as they were able to keep their special day under wraps. According to FabWags, Cece and Patrick met in Boston and got married in Napa Valley on June 30, 2012. They “share a love for children, community, music, dance, and arts,” according to Chung’s charity’s website.

A few of Mrs. Chung’s family members live in Milton, Massachusetts, not far from where she and Patrick live. She also has family living in Texas.

The Chungs became a family of three on Sept. 18, 2010, when they welcomed their son, Taj James Chung, into the world. Taj has been the center of his parents’ worlds since his birth and he makes frequent appearances on his dad’s Instagram account.

“This is what keeps me going,” Patrick Chung captioned an Instagram pic of him and his son on the field back in February.

The Chungs live relatively private lives and rarely post photos together on social media. It is unknown if they have any plans to add to their family.

2. She’s Heavily Involved in Charity Work & Is the Co-Founder of Her Husband’s Charity, Chung Changing Lives

Since teaming up with Patrick Chung, Cece has dedicated a lot of her time to giving back to those who are less fortunate. The couple started their charity, Chung Changing Lives, in 2012.

“Chung Changing Lives (CCL) is dedicated to improving the lives of children. CCL was established to support the personal and academic development of boys and girls through providing access to enrichment and educational programs ranging from swimming classes to musical instruction. The goal of CCL is to cultivate healthy lifestyles and active civic participation by ensuring that children have equal access to character-shaping experiences. Additionally, CCL seeks to improve the lives of young children by providing funding to other organizations which seek to enrich children’s lives. Drawing on the support of local residents, CCL will work hard to positively impact the lives of children in the coming months and years,” reads the charity’s description on its website. Cece is listed as the charity’s Executive Director.

Each year, the Chungs host various events to help raise money for various charities. In past years, the Open Mic Holiday Party has been a huge success. The event is often attended by Chung’s teammates including Devin McCourty, Julian Edelman, and even Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

3. She Owns Little Celebrations Children’s Event Rentals

In October 2016, Cece Chung opened a company called Little Celebrations Rentals. The company offers rentals of chairs, tables, and other fun decor. With an office located in Norwood, Massachusetts, Little Celebrations services the state of Massachusetts, as well as the neighboring state of Rhode Island.

“Owner of the 1st upscale children event rental company in Boston And Surrounding Areas.

At last! The little guests get the royal treatment with our upscale party rentals. Whether it be for a wedding, birthday celebration, or a special event, we’ve got them covered,” reads Cece’s LinkedIn page.

Before starting the company, Cece worked as a strategic engagement manager

at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley for more than three years.

4. She Graduated From Suffolk University

In 2005, Cece Chung enrolled at Suffolk University. She studied public relations, advertising, and applied communication for a little more than four years, graduating in 2010 with her bachelor’s degree.

According to her LinkedIn page, Cece was part of the Suffolk University Program Council and was also a Boston Cares Project Leader.

While in college, Cece worked as a Real Estate legal assistant at Champion Law. In September 2009, she became an intern at Regan Communications. After graduation, she joined Marriott International, where she worked as a convention coordinator. It’s believed that she met her now-husband around this time.

5. Her Aunt, Linda, Ran for Suffolk County District Attorney in Massachusetts

Cece Chung’s aunt, Linda Champion, ran for Suffolk County District Attorney in Massachusetts. She lost to Rachael Rollins in the primary elections.

Linda Champion graduated from Newbury College, Suffolk University, and Suffolk Law School, and has dedicated much of her life to public service in one way or another.

“She served for two years as an assistant district attorney under Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley, prosecuting criminal cases in juvenile court, Dorchester and Roxbury District Courts. She was promoted to Superior Court prosecutor in 2013 and worked in the Elder and Disabled Victims Unit. She is currently on leave of absence from the Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents where she has served since 2013 as an assistant general counsel representing the Workers Compensation Trust Fund,” according to the Revere Journal.

From April through August of this year, Cece Chung worked as a social media manager for her aunt’s campaign.

According to Linda Champion’s LinkedIn page, she served on the board of directors for Chung Changing Lives.

