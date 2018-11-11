Patrick Mahomes Skips All Postgame Interviews Due to Family Emergency

Following another dominant performance for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, something wasn’t normal. The second-year quarterback never shies away from the cameras and has no problem chatting with reporters after games. This wasn’t the case following a Week 10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the quarterback had a reason for leaving promptly.

As NFL Network’s James Palmer revealed, Mahomes left the stadium immediately after the game due to a family emergency.

Patrick Mahomes will not be available postgame because of a family emergency I’m told. He has already left the stadium. He skipped doing the on the field interview as well with the game broadcast. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 11, 2018

The Chiefs signal-caller completed 21-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the 26-14 win which moved the team to 9-1 on the season. As far as what the family emergency is with Mahomes and his family, that has yet to be made public. Thoughts certainly go out to both Mahomes and the quarterback, and fans sent their thoughts as well.

Hope everything is ok with Patrick Mahomes Family. — Alex Sheasley (@Alex_Sheasley) November 11, 2018

We’ll update this story as additional information is provided.

