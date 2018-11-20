Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews & Chiefs QB Mourn the Death of Her Stepfather

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews and the Chiefs quarterback are mourning the death of her stepdad. Paul Massey collapsed during the Chiefs Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium and later passed away at a local hospital. Matthews posted the above photo, her last post on social media since her stepfather’s passing.

Matthews did not provide the specific health challenges but posted some of the details of the tragic day.

Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today! I KNOW 100% he is so happy up there with his kids looking down on us cheering loud that his chiefs won today! Thank you everyone for the prayers and sweet text! We will miss you Paul So So So Much! I will take care of mom for you!❤️🙏🏼

Mahomes told Yahoo Sports he did not learn of the news until Chiefs coach Andy Reid told him after the game. Mahomes skipped his typical postgame media session to be with his girlfriend. Mahomes likely learned the tragic news shortly after this video was taken.

.@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes5 did not attend the media conference following Sunday's win because of a family emergency. His girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, later shared on Instagram that her step-dad was "called to heaven today." pic.twitter.com/TBderI8DMh — Stephanie Graflage (@stephgraflage) November 12, 2018

“I didn’t know about it until after the game,” Mahomes told Yahoo Sports. “Coach [Andy] Reid actually told me in the tunnel after the game and it was shocking…He was a great man and he was a great stepdad for Brittany [Matthews]. She’s back home now with her mom and her family. I’m still sending my prayers to them and I’ll be here during the week. Hopefully I’ll be able to see them over Thanksgiving break.”

Matthews has taken some criticism for her Instagram post where she is smiling, and it is unfortunate that some fans are critiquing how she is mourning her loss.

Mahomes & Matthews Are Texas High School Sweethearts

Matthews and Mahomes went to high school together in Whitehouse, Texas. The two opted to play sports at different universities, but still kept the relationship going. Mahomes played quarterback at Texas Tech while Matthews played soccer at UT Tyler. Matthews had a brief stint as a pro soccer player in Iceland before moving to Kansas City where she runs a personal training business.

“I am extremely proud of the level of play she has gotten to because all of it is from hard work,” Mahomes told UT Tyler athletics back in 2016. “Her competitive nature is one of the many things I love about her. She hates losing and wants to be the best. She works extremely hard to be great and it inspires me to work just as hard…She has been supportive of me in whatever I do even before I played quarterback in high school. She has been my No. 1 fan since the beginning. Her support means the world to me.”

Massey’s funeral took place in Texas, and Matthews’ stepfather leaves behind a number of loved ones. Here’s how Massey was described in his obituary courtesy of Cottle Funeral Home.