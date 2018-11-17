Pelicans’ Jimmy Butler Trade Offer Declined Due to Draft Pick Detail?

While the Philadelphia 76ers won the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, they had plenty of competition for the All-Star guard. The Minnesota Timberwolves had been rumored to be talking to a large number of teams over the past few months about Butler. Although the Sixers were one of them, they came out of left field a bit to make the deal happen.

Another team who was in the mix throughout was the New Orleans Pelicans. While they never seemed to be at the forefront of talks in their efforts to surround Anthony Davis with more talent, recent rumblings show they had a legitimate chance. So much so, that if the Pelicans had changed the year on a reported draft pick that was offered, it may have gotten the job done.

As Kevin O’Connor revealed on The Ringer NBA Show podcast, the Timberwolves wanted a 2022 unprotected first-round pick while New Orleans was offering a 2019.

“With New Orleans, from what I heard is yeah, they did want Jrue Holiday, but what they also wanted or what they wanted maybe instead of Holiday was a 2022 unprotected first-round pick. They wanted that instead of the 2019 first round pick that was offered and New Orleans wasn’t willing to do that or they weren’t able to do that, so they ended up going with the Philadelphia deal.” O’Connor stated.

Evaluating Pelicans’ Lack of Interest in Bumping Draft Pick

It’s an interesting situation, and while on the surface you’d think that a 2019 pick becoming a 2022 pick is irrelevant, that’s certainly not the case. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed previously, the 2022 NBA Draft could be the first one in which high school players can enter their names, foregoing college in the process.

The NBA informed teams no changes to allow HS players into Draft will happen prior to 2022, sources tell ESPN. NBA/NBPA have been negotiating to change age eligibility to 18. HS players could already go directly into G-League — it’s just now elite can make $125K instead of $35K. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2018

If this proves to be the case, it would mean the 2022 draft is essentially a “double draft,” as the top talent from college and high school would all be entering. Every pick, but specifically first-rounders, becomes far more valuable if that proves to be the case. This explains why the Pelicans wouldn’t move that 2022 first-rounder, as it has the potential to hold a lot of value.

