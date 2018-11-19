Raiders Rookie Arden Key Reaches Out to Khalil Mack on Twitter

When the Oakland Raiders traded up to select former LSU pass-rusher Arden Key in the 2018 NFL Draft, the thought of him lining up with Khalil Mack had fans excited. It was easy to see why, as Key flashed major upside during his time with the Tigers. But as we all know, the rookie never got the chance to line up opposite Mack on the Raiders defensive line.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was traded to the Chicago Bears just ahead of the current season. He went on to sign an extension with the team and has hit the ground running in the Windy City.

After yet another superb performance from Mack on Sunday night in the Bears’ win over the Minnesota Vikings, Key sent an interesting tweet to his former teammate.

@52Mack_ DM real quick big homie need to holla at you. — OptimusKey_ (@ardenkey) November 19, 2018

For what it’s worth, this is all in good fun as it’s surely nothing more than Key looking to get some tips from Mack or just wanting to chat up his former teammate. Plus, Key and the Raiders are coming off their own victory in Week 11, as they knocked off the Arizona Cardinals with a last-second field goal.

Khalil Mack’s Impress Start to Bears Tenure

Through Mack’s first eight games with the Bears, he’s totaled 27 combined tackles, eight sacks and five forced fumbles. His most recent performance, a primetime matchup against the Vikings, featured the 27-year-old racking up yet another forced fumble and sack. He’s been a key part of the impressive Chicago defense throughout their strong start to the year.

The Bears currently sit at 7-3 on the season and with this win over the Vikings have a big edge in the NFC North, as Minnesota dropped to 5-4-1 with the loss. The Raiders clearly miss Mack, considering they sit at 2-8 and are in the midst of an apparent rebuild. It’s too early to tell who won the trade, but the Bears 2019 first-round pick which went to Oakland in the deal continues to fall down the draft board.

