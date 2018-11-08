Raiders’ Jon Gruden May Not Have Even Watched His Team Last Year

Every once in a while an NFL coach will say something that just makes no sense. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden has made a habit of this in his first season back on the sidelines. It’s been a whole lot of talk about the good effort from the Raiders and players fighting hard to this point in the 2018 season.

Obviously, fans could care less about solid effort and fight when the Raiders sit with a 1-7 record. For the most part, Gruden’s comments have largely been pushed aside thus far as fans just hold out hopes their plethora of draft picks won’t lead to a long, drawn-out rebuild. But what the man who’s known as ‘Chucky’ had to say ahead of the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers may qualify as his worst comments yet.

As SB Nation’s Levi Damien revealed, Gruden spoke about the team’s last game between the two sides prior to their matchup with the Chargers in Week 10.

“We liked what we did the last time,” Gruden said of the Raiders previous performance against the Chargers. Though the only positive he seems to have been able to take from it is “we competed hard.”

It’s a pretty general blanket statement, right? Sure, except for the fact that the last time the Raiders faced the Chargers they lost 30-10 in Week 17 last season. It was a game in which Philip Rivers threw for 387 yards and three touchdowns while Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams combined for 296 receiving yards.

Raiders’ Ugly Showing in Loss

To make matters worse, aside from Marshawn Lynch (19 carries, 101 yards), arguably the Raiders’ two best players from the loss aren’t even with the team anymore. Amari Cooper totaled 115 receiving yards and one touchdown while linebacker NaVorro Bowman racked up 13 combined tackles, one for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Diving even further into the defense, of the team’s nine leading tacklers in that game, exactly one (Reggie Nelson) is still on the roster. Effort or not, this is not only a different team, but the Raiders were blown out in that last matchup. This makes Gruden’s comments completely head-scratching and has to leave you wondering what tape the coach watched from last season.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Website Counts Down Days Until Raiders Contract Ends

