Raiders’ Jon Gruden Talks ‘Sickening’ Skill Set of Patrick Mahomes

There’s been no shortage of praise for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes this season. But ahead of the team’s Week 13 matchup with the rival Oakland Raiders, it was Jon Gruden’s turn to show some love. And the Raiders coach didn’t hold back his feelings on the second-year pro.

As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed, Gruden called Mahomes’ skill set “sickening” while comparing him to legendary quarterback Brett Favre.

“His overall skill set is sickening. I mean, it really is. He’s double-jointed. He can throw the ball from any platform possible: running to his left; fading backward. He can get out of trouble. And I compliment everybody. I’ve been accused of that, but this guy has off-the-chart arm talent. His skill level is unbelievable, and he’s got a playing style that reminds me of (Brett) Favre. He’s a young Favre. That’s why I think Andy Reid went and got him. He won’t quit on any plays; he makes a lot of plays when there’s nothing there. I don’t have time to talk about him anymore.” Gruden stated, per Gehlken.

The former host of the ESPN show ‘Gruden’s QB Camp’ couldn’t contain himself while gushing over the rival quarterback. It got to the point where he actually had to stop himself from raving about Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes’ Superb Start to Season

Through 11 games, the second-year quarterback out of Texas Tech has looked like one of the best players in the entire NFL. Mahomes has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,628 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. As things stand, he’s currently just behind pace to break the NFL record for most passing touchdowns in a single season of 55, currently held by Peyton Manning.

For good measure, Mahomes has also rushed for two additional scores along with 186 yards on the ground. While he may fall short of winning the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, it’s likely he’ll be in the mix for his fair share of hardwaree in the coming years.

Patrick Mahomes Achieves Multiple Feats, Sets Records

It’s been a year full of records, feats and accomplishments for the Chiefs quarterback. Early on in the season, Mahomes set the NFL record for most touchdowns through three games (13) to start an NFL season. This came one week after he broke the record for most in two games as well. He was just scratching the surface with these feats, though.

When Week 7 rolled around, the rising star passed Kurt Warner for the most touchdown passes in the first eight games of any player’s career with 22 (dating back to his one start in 2017). There have been multiple others that jump out, including Mahomes becoming the first quarterback to throw four touchdowns passes in three-straight games since Manning did so in 2004.

Don’t be surprised if a few more records and accomplishments are checked off by the time the 2018 season comes to a close.

