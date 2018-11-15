Rashaad Penny Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks RB Today vs. Packers?

The Seahawks received a breakout performance from Rashaad Penny leaving fantasy owners wondering if they can expect more of the same from the rookie running back. Seattle has finally found their running game again, but it has happened through multiple backs. This means we could be headed to a Running Back by Committee approach for the rest of the season.

Penny finished with 12 rushes for 108 yards and a touchdown against a strong Rams defense. As you make your decision whether to start or sit Penny, here is what we know so far about the Seahawks approach to the run game moving forward. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered little clarity as to how the team plans to use Penny and others.

“When everybody’s healthy, not everybody’s going to get the ball a lot,’’ Carroll told The Seattle Times. “That’s just the way it goes, so we’ll figure that out. You’ll see how it comes together. It’s a good group, it’s a good problem. Not a great problem for the running backs, but it’s good for us and we’ll try to make the most of it.”

Chris Carson Will Start vs. Packers Making Rashaad Penny Hard to Put in Your Fantasy Lineup for Week 11

Carroll said when everyone is healthy, but he is likely referring to Chris Carson who has spent the majority of the season as the Seahawks lead back. According to Rotoworld, Carson will start tonight against the Packers after being sidelined in Week 10 with an injury. For as good as Penny looked against the Rams, this likely means Penny will be back to a limited role like he has mostly been in this season.

We have seen Carroll divide up the carries with Carson, Penny and Mike Davis. This could be the case again with Penny, but you risk starting him in a game he is not guaranteed to touch the football. This makes it hard to start Penny in your fantasy lineup, unless you are in desperate shape at either the flex position or RB2.

Penny is worth rostering given the draft capital the Seahawks used on the running back. Seattle drafted Penny with their first round pick in 2018, and there is a chance they could turn over the lead running back spot to Penny by the end of the season. Carroll spoke about what he saw from Penny in his breakout performance.

“He was explosive, read the line of scrimmage really well on four or five different runs, saw things really clearly, showed good speed on the edge (and) a good burst, scored easily and we haven’t seen many of those,’’ Carroll explained to The Seattle Times. “That was really nice. It was just great to see him play football and contribute. This is the guy we’ve been watching and we saw in camp and all of that, and just haven’t had enough good looks up to this point but he was ready for it. He’s been working hard and we’ve been pushing him and it was great to see him come through.”

Unless you are in a real bind this week, I would leave Penny on the bench. Another solid performance from Penny would push him in the starting conversation for Week 12.