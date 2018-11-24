Thunder Star Russell Westbrook’s Perfect Response to His Aggressive Rebounding

There are two things that can always safely be said about Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. The first is it’s a foregone conclusion that he’ll always be all-in when on the court with his team. That one’s a bit of a given, but the second is that he’s almost always good for a well-timed and witty comment to the media. After his team’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, both proved to be true once again.

After the Thunder’s 109-104 victory, Westbrook spoke to the media about a wide range of topics. But as The Render revealed (courtesy of The Athletic’s Brett Dawson), the star guard’s answer on late-game rebounding was pretty great.

Russell Westbrooks mindset on the late game clutch rebounds (via @bdawsonwrites) pic.twitter.com/Il4dpXDTfa — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 24, 2018

Westbrook has an incredible knack for hustling to pull down crucial late-game rebounds and apparently it’s thanks to “stat-padding,” as he stated after the game. Obviously, that was a pretty well-timed sarcastic comment considering some have given the Thunder star some flak for what they believe to be his effort to pad stats at times.

Russell Westbrook Continues Producing at High Level

The argument of Westbrook padding stats didn’t stand true against the Hornets, as the man who’s essentially a walking triple-double, finished two assists shy of one during this win. Instead, he turned his attention to scoring and pulling down boards. Westbrook posted game-highs in both points (30) and rebounds (12) during Oklahoma City’s win on Friday.

This victory moved the Thunder to 12-6 on the season and they’ve been on a tear since an 0-4 start to the year. The hot stretch has included wins in five of their last six and 12 of 14 dating back to October 28. Westbrook has only played in 10 games this season as well due to a scary ankle injury suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans in early November.

