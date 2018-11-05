Saints’ Joe Horn Reacts to Michael Thomas’ Cell Phone Celebration

The New Orleans Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the 2018 NFL season on Sunday, but the headlines went beyond that. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas pulled out one of the most infamous celebrations in NFL history by pulling out a cell phone from under a goal post following his touchdown.

In case you missed it, here’s a look at Thomas’ touchdown celebration, which paid homage to former Saints wideout Joe Horn, courtesy of Jordan Heck.

Michael Thomas breaks out the Joe Horn cell phone touchdown celebration pic.twitter.com/Y30blsogVs — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) November 5, 2018

After the play, the internet went wild, but one of the best reactions came from Horn himself. The man who created this celebration offered up the brutally honest truth on it, admitting that he nearly shed a tear, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.