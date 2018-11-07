Sammy Watkins Fantasy: How Concerning Is His Injury?

We’re now two weeks removed from Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins best game in a long time. He became a hot topic in the fantasy football world as he lit up the Denver Broncos’ defense with multiple touchdowns. His follow-up performance against the Cleveland Browns wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t all that great, either. Partially, that can be blamed on his foot injury that suffered during the game.

Before Watkins’ left the field, he managed to catch all five of his targeted passes. Watkins totaled for 62 yards while averaging 12.4 yards-per-catch. No touchdowns, but again, Watkins didn’t get to play to his full potential. Injuries are not new to the Chiefs wide receiver. Ever since being in the NFL, Watkins has suffered his fair share of setbacks. His tenure with Kansas City doesn’t seem to be going any differently.

After the matchup against the Browns this past weekend, Watkins was spotted walking with a limp. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs aren’t all that worried about Watkins’ injury being a long-term concern. However, there’s a chance he could miss some time. As the Chiefs are preparing for their week ten matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Watkins is absent at practice on Wednesday.

Will Watkins Miss Week 10?

Watkins had an MRI on his foot before Wednesday’s practice session, and apparently, the results weren’t anything to panic about. Still, it looks like Watkins could miss some time moving forward. He’s already in question for week ten, and it sounds like the Chiefs will be leaning towards not playing him. Anything beyond week ten is still up in the air.

Sammy Watkins started hitting his stride in Kansas City recently, so it made his fantasy ownership more comfortable with taking him off of the bench. But with Watkins out, who could be his replacement? It’s tough to figure out who’s worth a look. Tyreek Hill is obviously the number one on the depth chart, but the other receiving leaders are tight end Travis Kelce and running back, Kareem Hunt.

The next receiver in line will be Chris Conley, but he may not even be worth the pickup at this point. It’s hard to bank on Conley after seeing him struggle over the last season. The best advice I could give is for Watkins owner to just simply look elsewhere for week ten. Don’t bank on any other Chiefs receivers to have a breakout day.